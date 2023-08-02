DEMOTTE — The 10th annual KV-area Back-to-School Fair returned to Spencer Park in DeMotte on Saturday, July 29, and the turnout was even larger than anticipated. Parents and children began lining up at 8:30 a.m., one-and-a-half hours ahead of the 10 a.m. start time. Parents had to check-in, prove residency and receive a number that guaranteed their place in line.
At 10 a.m., fair coordinators Donna Hamstra and Jan DeYoung, began announcing numbers and the students and parents started working their way along the tents that had been set up by various businesses and organizations. Each tent had a different school supply with the children receiving a backpack first and foremost to hold everything.
Students that attend Kankakee Valley Schools or DeMotte Christian Schools in Kindergarten through 12th grade were eligible to receive supplies and supplies were only distributed if the students were present.
The Back to School Fair exists to give assistance to those families who need it by distributing free school supplies donated by local churches and businesses. Area churches and businesses have banded together for the past 10 years to provide this opportunity.
In addition to the distribution of school supplies, hot dogs, chips and waters, as well as face-painting and balloons were available for the kids. There were also some games for the youngsters to play.
Each organization or business was asked to select an item on the area schools' supply lists and then to purchase those items to be given away at the fair. The organizations also provided volunteers to man the booths in the park.
Local churches participating were the American Reformed Church, Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Calvary Assembly of God, DeMotte United Methodist Church, Faith Lutheran Church, First Christian Reformed Church, First Church, Grace Church, Kniman United Methodist Church, KV Christian Church, Sorrowful Mother/St. Cecilia Catholic Church, and Tefft United Methodist Church.
Businesses that stepped up to donate their time and some school supplies included Belstra Milling, Casey’s, DeBoer Family Eye Care, DeMotte State Bank, DeZigns by Cindy, Dr. Stephen Koveck Family Dentistry, First Trust Credit Union, Hamstra Group, Illiana Heating & Cooling, Indiana Farm Bureau, Jasper County Arbor, Leestma Healthcare, New Leaf Resources, Northshore Health Center, Republic Service, Rose Wierzba Counseling, Quizno’s, Strack & VanTil, Top Line, Valley Pharmacy, Wheatfield Grain and WR Fabrication & Repair.
Other organizations that chose to make a difference included Celebrate Recovery, DeMotte Rotary, DeMotte American Legion Auxiliary Post 440, Jasper County Library, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the Jasper-Newton Foundation and Wheatfield American Legion Auxiliary Post 406.
DeMotte Christian Schools, DeMotte Elementary PTO, the Kankakee Valley Teacher's Association, the Kankakee Valley Intermediate School PIA and the Wheatfield Elementary School PTC also lent a hand.