DEMOTTE — The 10th annual KV-area Back-to-School Fair returned to Spencer Park in DeMotte on Saturday, July 29, and the turnout was even larger than anticipated. Parents and children began lining up at 8:30 a.m., one-and-a-half hours ahead of the 10 a.m. start time. Parents had to check-in, prove residency and receive a number that guaranteed their place in line.

At 10 a.m., fair coordinators Donna Hamstra and Jan DeYoung, began announcing numbers and the students and parents started working their way along the tents that had been set up by various businesses and organizations. Each tent had a different school supply with the children receiving a backpack first and foremost to hold everything.

Tags