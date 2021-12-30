HEBRON — Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) recently announced his bid for re-election as state representative in District 11, which underwent a change after redistricting.
Aylesworth has served as a state rep since 2014 in District 11, which changed due to population shifts in Northwest Indiana. The redistricting process, which is required every 10 years by federal mandate, has expanded to areas south of the Kankakee River as well as retaining many previous areas in Lake and Porter counties.
The new district will now include DeMotte and Wheatfield in Jasper County as well as Roselawn, Lake Village, Morocco, Mt. Ayr and Brook in Newton County.
District 11 also includes many unincorporated areas in four counties.
“I look forward with pride in continuing my service for rural communities in the legislature,” Aylesworth said. “I am sorry to lose parts of my district with my friends and neighbors, but I look forward to developing strong relationships in the new areas of District 11.
“I will continue my long-standing tradition of open, honest government. I will also continue my outreach efforts with many town councils, county councils and boards of commissioners. which can help their entities run more smoothly and efficiently.”
Aylesworth has farmed in south Porter County most of his adult life after being raised on a farm. He has extensive background in public service, serving two terms as county commissioner in Porter County and a term on the county council.
He also served in township government, four years on the Porter County Plan Commission and 12 years on the county’s drainage board. He served nine years on the Kankakee River Basin Commission, including two years as chairman.
An officer with the Indiana Corn Growers Association, he served five years as its president and led a successful effort to build the Iroquois Bio-Energy Plan (IBEC) in Rensselaer.
In 2005, former Gov. Mitch Daniels appointed Aylesworth as director of the Northern Regional Office of IDEM where he served until his statehouse election in 2014.
A lifetime Hebron area resident, Aylesworth is a graduate of Hebron High School. He has a bachelor’s of science degree from Indiana University and a master’s degree from Valparaiso University.
He served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Korea during the Vietnam War era. He is a lifetime member of the VFW and Hebron American Legion Post 190 where he served five years as post commander.
Aylesworth is also a long-time member of Indiana Farm Bureau, a current member of the NRA and member of the Indiana Historical Society. He is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kouts.
Aylesworth and his wife Dolores (Haberlin) have three married sons and eight grandchildren. He and his wife reside in the Hebron area on the Kankakee River.
The three-term representative, whose current term ends on Nov. 9, 2022, has several projects he would like to continue to tackle if re-elected.
“My focus will continue to be improving transportation infrastructure, job training and job opportunities, economic development and funding for education,” he said.