HENDRICKS COUNTY — Fresh off his historic victory, securing the most votes of any candidate for Indiana statewide office in the state’s history, Indiana Attorney General-Elect Todd Rokita has attracted a group of professionals with experience specific to the Office of Attorney General (OAG) to lead his transition team. The team has organized and has been working over the last several weeks.
“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for our campaign, and I again want to thank my fellow Hoosiers for the trust and confidence placed in me to serve as your next Attorney General,” Rokita said.
Rokita has named veteran attorney Brent C. Embrey as chairman of the transition team and former IU Health President and CEO Daniel F. Evans, Jr. as chairman of the team’s executive committee.
“Each member of this transition team is a state leader in their own right. They know the office and care about Hoosiers. This is a real working group, and I am proud of each one and thankful for them stepping up to offer their talents to the people of this great state,” said Rokita.
Embrey, who is a partner in the law firm of Embrey & Embrey in Carmel, is former chief of staff to Attorney General Steve Carter. During his government service to General Carter, Embrey managed and led the office’s 375 employees in areas including trade regulation, antitrust enforcement, litigation, licensed professions, legislative, and office operations. Embrey was the architect of the country’s strongest Do Not Call program and directed enforcement efforts against more than 200 violators of the law.
Of leading the transition team, Embrey stated, “Todd Rokita has the intellect and the integrity that will make him a standout Attorney General. I am pleased to offer what I can to get him off to a strong start.”
Transition Executive Committee Chairman Dan Evans, Jr. currently serves as the executive chairman of the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI). He also serves as the vice chair of the Indiana Drug Abuse Commission and chairs the Healthy Hoosiers Foundation. He led the statewide IU Health system as CEO for 13 years, ending in 2016 with his retirement.
Evans is a lawyer by trade and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
“I’ve known Todd virtually his entire professional life and I’d say he is uniquely qualified to be the Attorney General in these challenging times. His experience as Secretary of State and a Member of Congress equips him to bring meaningful policy expertise and representation of the State together to improve the lives of Hoosiers,” said Evans.
Other members of the executive committee include:
• Peter Drumm is a lawyer and businessman whose law firm, Benadum, Cecil and Drumm, is located in Muncie, Indiana. Drumm has worked in Indiana state government in various roles, including as a Deputy Attorney General for former Indiana Attorney General Theodore Sendak.
• Greg Garrison is an Army Veteran and is the former conservative voice on morning talk radio on WIBC. For more than 25 years, he prosecuted homicide and capital cases as a Deputy Prosecutor and as private counsel to prosecutors. Prosecutors are a major constituency of the OAG. Greg also has had long-standing professional relationships with several OAG administrations.
• Larry Hopkins is an experienced executive manager in state and local government offices. He has served as an advisor and consultant to multiple elected officials and was General Carter’s Chief Administrative Officer. Hopkins has extensive experience in personnel performance, regulatory policy and project management in both crisis and routine environments.
• State Senator Erin Houchin most recently served as Campaign Chairman for Attorney General Elect-Todd Rokita. She successfully managed both the Indiana Republican State Convention victory as well as the historic General Election campaign. Houchin is a communications professional by trade, and currently represents southern Indiana’s 47th District in the State Senate. She has authored several pieces of legislation specific to the OAG.
• Tom John is a partner in the Public Affairs Group of Ice Miller and co-leader of the Firm’s Public Infrastructure practice. Tom has detailed experience working with the OAG from the viewpoint of industries and individual constituents who widely utilize the office.
• David Miller has a long history of working in the Attorney General’s office, having served for three different Attorneys General over the past nearly 50 years. A public servant at heart, Miller began his career as a law clerk and worked his way up to serve as Chief Counsel, Legislative Director, and Special Advisor to the Attorney General.
• Michael Schopmeyer is a partner with the law firm of Kahn, Dees, Donovan & Kahn in Evansville, Indiana. Associated with the firm since 1983, He has built a significant practice concentrating in Business, Construction, Environmental, and Property Law. Mike worked extensively with the OAG during his time with the State Board of Accounts.
• Jamie Weber, a long-time member of the Rokita team, most recently served as Finance Director for the campaign for Attorney General. An experienced political leader and veteran transition team member, Jamie brings a unique set of skills including policy analysis, organizational leadership, community outreach, and event planning.
• Tom Wheeler is a member of Frost Brown Todd and a principal in the Government Services and Appellate practice groups. Wheeler has extensive experience in representing governmental entities in regulatory, administrative, trial, and appellate matters in local, state and federal venues. He heads up the firm’s Regulatory and Administrative Law practice, having extensive experience with the same law, rules, and procedures that the OAG oversees on a daily basis.
• Greg Zoeller served as Indiana Attorney General from 2009 — 2017. During his tenure, Greg focused on consumer protection, public health, and public safety initiatives. Former General Zoeller now serves as Chairman of the World Trade Center Indianapolis.
“I could not be more pleased with this team of professionals and the diverse experiences they bring to the table,” Rokita said of his transition team. “I am grateful to have their support and expertise as we transition and prepare to take office in January. I also want to publicly thank the current OAG for their positive cooperation to date. I am eager to hit the ground running and continue working hard as a public servant for the people of this great state.”
Individuals interested in applying for a position within the new administration should send a letter of interest and their resume to info@toddrokita.com.
Todd Rokita served for two terms as Indiana’s elected Secretary of State where he implemented the state’s first Prosecution Assistance Unit and successfully operated the office returning unused funds to the taxpayers. Todd currently serves as the General Counsel and Vice President for External Affairs at Apex Benefits, Indiana’s largest employee healthcare benefits advisory firm where he helps protect the healthcare of Indiana workers. Todd holds a financial interest in that firm as well as other growing companies where he serves on select advisory boards of Indiana and national companies. Todd also served as a Member of Congress where he earned multiple awards for protecting small business and fighting red tape which would harm Indiana’s jobs and economy. Todd and his wife Kathy, a successful partner in a CPA firm, have two sons, Ryan and Teddy. Teddy has Angelman Syndrome, a complex and severe genetic disorder. Kathy is also the president of the National Angelman Syndrome Foundation. They know every life is precious and each can change the world.