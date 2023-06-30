NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University salutes nearly 260 students who graduated from Manchester University in the 2022-2023 academic year.
Students from your area include:
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 7:33 pm
Michael Bathke of Medaryville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness (exercise science specialization)
Alexander Gronkiewicz of Wheatfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology-Chemistry (natural history specialization) and Biology
Branden Hill of Hebron graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Hunter Nikoloski of Hebron graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management
Terri Roach of Wheatfield graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Aidan Stevens of Rensselaer graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
The list of 2023 conferred graduates includes those who finished requirements in December 2022, January 2023 and May 2023.
Mission Statement: Manchester University respects the infinite worth of every individual and graduates persons of ability and conviction who draw upon their education and faith to lead principled, productive, and compassionate lives that improve the human condition.
Manchester University, in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Ind., offers vibrant and transformative student experiences.
