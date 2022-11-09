JASPER COUNTY — Nearly 7,000 voters in Jasper County paid a visit to one of 10 voting centers Tuesday to cast their ballots despite the absence of county races in the 2022 General Election.
A total of 9,403 voters participated in Tuesday’s election, translating into a 40.78% turnout of the county’s 23,058 registered voters. Votes were tabulated from Election Day participants, paper absentees and walk-in absentees.
The county previously had 29 precinct locations for voters to visit, but decided to utilize voting centers a couple of years ago. Voters could cast their votes at any one of the 10 centers in the county.
There was one local race in the northern portion of the county. Voters in the Kankakee Valley School District had a choice of Evelyn Parrish or Daniel Wireman to fill an at-large seat on the board, with Parrish beating Wireman by 15 votes.
The final results was Parrish with 2,217 votes and Wireman with 2,202.
Republican senators Todd Young and Jim Baird withstood challenges for their seats at the U.S. level and both received tremendous support from county voters. Young won 76.31% of the vote in Jasper County, while Baird received 78.85% of the vote.
Republican state representatives Rick Niemeyer of District 6, Michael Aylesworth of District 11 and Sharon Negele of District 13 retained their seats. They will be joined by a fresh face, with Kendell Culp of Rensselaer — a long-serving commissioner in Jasper County — set to join them next year.
All four representatives ran unopposed.
Culp will fill the District 16 seat to be vacated soon by Doug Gutwein, who announced he would not seek re-election last winter.
Retaining their county positions are county prosecutor Jacob Taulman, clerk Kara Fishburn, Sheriff Patrick Williamson, surveyor Vince Urbano and assessor Dawn Hoffman. Rein Bontrager, currently president of the county council, will slide over to the commissioners’ table to fill Dick Maxwell’s seat in the new year.
Council members Paul Norwine, Gary Fritts and Steve Jordan retrained their seats, while Jason Armold of Rensselaer will be a councilman for the first time.
In a West Central School Board race involving voters in a small eastern portion of the county, Todd Miller was elected to fill the Salem Township seat over Lindsey Geyer. Miller had 64 votes to 53 for Geyer.
For complete election results, visit www.jaspercountyin.gov and click on the 2022 General Election — Final Results tab.