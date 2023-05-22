Damaged silo

After the March 31 tornado, a silo from Davis Farms sits across the street from its foundation along Smithson Rd. near Chalmers.

 File Photo

This Administrator’s Physical Loss Notification allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.

Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

