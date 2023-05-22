This Administrator’s Physical Loss Notification allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.
Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Among the 23 counties eligible for the emergency credits are White and Jasper Counties. Area contiguous counties also eligible include Carroll and Newton Counties.
Triggering Disaster: Tornadoes, high winds, hail and excessive wind that occurred March 31 – April 1, 2023.
Application Deadline: January 5, 2024
On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.