The Purdue Extension Land Lease Team is hosting two virtual workshops for landowners and farmers to learn more about farmland leases, legal aspects of leases and leasing trends. The workshop, “More Than a Handshake,” will be offered on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (EDT) and Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (EDT).
Anthony Crowell, an attorney at Gordon and Associates, will present the legalities of having an effective land lease. Other topics discussed by Purdue Extension Educators include land values and trends, types of leases, components of leases and communication. Attendees will gain skills needed to negotiate an equitable lease, understand how to determine rental rates and recognize common pitfalls often made while developing a lease agreement.
The registration fee is $25 per farm or household. Register at https://www.cvent.com/d/q7qdjr. For more information, or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Jenna Nees at 765-653-8411 or smith535@purdue.edu.
Reminder: Upcoming Program to Become Certified Drone Pilot
Just a reminder that if you have an interest in obtaining a license to fly an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV aka drone), Purdue Extension will be hosting a virtual program to help you accomplish just that this November. This program is intended to prepare participants for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Test, which is a requirement to pass if you are operating a UAV on a commercial basis. It will also be teaching participants useful UAV applications as well such as making flight plans, managing data, setting up your camera and more.
UAVs, also known as drones, are providing numerous benefits to Indiana’s environment and economy. In the agricultural sector, they are helping farmers and agricultural professionals gather more precise data and translate it into efficient, profitable and long-term success in the areas of: crops, natural resources, and livestock. They are also providing numerous benefits to other industries as well through their ability to improve the marketing opportunities of a business, and providing analyses of structures, real estate, insurance and more.
The UAV Signature Program will be held online on the evenings of November 10th, 11th, 12th, 17th and 18th from 6:00 – 8:30pm EST. The cost of the program is $200 per person. Registration for the program is required and can be done online with the following link: https://www.cvent.com/d/37qdbn To learn more about UAV’s, their uses, and legal requirements, please visit the website: https://extension.purdue.edu/uav/ For information regarding the November program, please contact Andrew Westfall of the Purdue Extension Office of White County at: 219-984-5115 or awestfal@purdue.edu