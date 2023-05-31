USDA

INDIANAPOLIS — Agricultural producers and landowners in Indiana interested in conservation opportunities for their land in exchange for yearly rental payments can find many possibilities through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Continuous Conservation Reserve Program (Continuous CRP). This option offers conservation benefits similar to others, like General and Grassland CRP, but also offers unique flexibility and several program choices.

“Creating sound conservation and climate-smart options for the agricultural community are top priorities for us,” said Julia A. Wickard, State Executive Director for FSA in Indiana. “Continuous CRP is one of the best ways we can do that because it offers so many options. Producers across the country are currently participating in Continuous CRP with more than 8.2 million acres enrolled, proving that agriculture and conservation can be strong partners.”

Tags