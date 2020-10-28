MOROCCO — Should Newton County extend a deal with Select Milk Producers (Fair Oaks Farms) for two years in hopes the proposed cheese plant can come to fruition?
That was the question posed to the Newton County Commissioners, Newton County Council, and some members of the Regional Water and Sewer District at a joint meeting on Oct. 23.
“This agreement dates back several years, and there have been several amendments to the agreement,” said Chris Janak, attorney for the Newton County Regional Water and Sewer District. “Select came to us saying they wanted to build a cheese and whey facility but needed a water and sewer plant and they wanted us to build it.”
From that first meeting more than 5 years ago, an agreement was worked out with the county that called for the major infrastructure work (a new water and sewer plant) that was paid for by the selling of $23 million of bonds and then an additional $6 million in grants. The lender for the project was the State’s Revolving Fund (SRF), however, that loan came with milestones that had to be made, which included a completion date of the cheese plant by April 2021.
Select could not reach that milestone so ore than a year ago the three county boards (commissioners, council, and water and sewer district), agreed to push it back two years to have the new completion date for Select Milk Producers’ proposed cheese and whey manufacturing plant be at the end of 2022.
Now that goal seems impossible and Select Milk is asking the county to push back the agreement another two years.
“The first milestone was Oct. 15 of this year with the engineering of the project needing to be done, and Select could not reach that milestone,” said Janak.
Janak also pointed out that Select is still holding up its deal for the bond payments, paying more than $200,000 a month which covers the pant’s operational costs as well as the payments for the “A” bonds, even though Select is only using about $15,000 a month in water and sewer.
“Select is saying that are financially stable but they just need a couple more years to get some development out there,” said Janak. “If they don’t, they say they will pay off the bonds.”
The concern from several county officials is that if at any point Select goes bankrupt, then the county’s tipping fees would be the backup for paying off the bonds. “If Select is unable to pay off the loan or defaults on the agreement, the loan is secured with landfill tipping fees, followed by a property tax rate that would go into effect,” stated Janak. “But a lot would have to happen for that to be the case. If the two-year extension is approved, Select will walk away from the ownership clause for the plant if they had to pay it off in exchange for a new clause,” added Janak. “If the county hooks up more people to the water and sewer plant then the minimum monthly payment Select has to pay would go down.”
That clause is brought up just a few weeks after the council voted down a request by the regional water and sewer district and Commissioner Tim Drenth to spend $9 million to expand water and sewer utilities up to Lincoln Township.
Janak added that right now if the loan is recalled the county’s exposure would be $18.4 million if Select goes bankrupt and cannot pay it.
“At some point, it has to be about our county and not Fair Oaks,” said Commissioner Kyle Conrad. “I just want out, I don’t want to ruin a relationship but I don’t see anything changing in two years. We love you Fair Oaks, but we don’t love you that much.”
Janak informed the three boards that he wasn’t looking for an answer that day but they needed to figure out something soon.
“If you recall the loan and Select pays it off then they would own the plant,” said Janak.
“This is happening because of circumstances beyond either party’s control,” said Newton County Attorney Pat Ryan. “The county has done a tremendous amount to support that project. If we do recall the loan and Select pays it off, I would foresee them going across county lines to build up the area on the other side of I-65.”
Commissioner Drenth, who also serves on the Regional Water and Sewer District, said the county should not be worried about Select failing.
“Everyone is concerned about Select going bankrupt,” said Drenth. “They just made a substantial sale of $450 million (sold Fairlife to Coca-Cola), so I say it is less likely to go bankrupt. Let’s extend it for two years, after that, if they don’t have anything out there, then we hand the plant over to them.”
Back on Sept. 18, 2019, Mike McCloskey, who was Chairman of Select Milk, told the three county boards that he was currently working with three different companies trying to finalize the cheese plant deal after the initial company (Burnett Cheese) opted out of the project. “I hope to have an agreement by December,” said McCloskey. “ I just want to assure you that we will meet those obligations. We have a substantial amount of money set aside (to make the bond payments) until we do. We won’t be leaving anyone hanging. If something goes wrong they are going to go after Select’s balance sheet before they ever come after the county,” said McCloskey. “We have much more equity than what we are worrying about here. I underwrote these bonds and this loan with our balance sheet so that the county would own the infrastructure. Our goal stays the same. I have no intention of running a waste treatment plant.”
However, the negotiations with the other companies never materialized and COVID-19 made it even more of a struggle for Select Milk and Fair Oaks Farms.
“If you are afraid Select can go bankrupt the best call of action would be to recall that loan,” said Janak. “But it has to be agreed on by all three county boards.”
Councilmember Michael Mark responded, “They just had a business right next to them (the fertilizer plant) go out of business.”
The boards asked Janak to come up with three different options ranging from extending the agreement two years to recalling the loan immediately.
The three boards will have another joint meeting on Nov. 13 to discuss the three different options to move ahead with.