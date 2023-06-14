Project Ribeye

A model of the Project Ribeye meat processing plant shows what the facility will look like once its built.

DEMOTTE — Although a rezoning request by Project Ribeye, a proposed meat packing plant south of DeMotte, was made in Porter County, the company is still planning its location for Jasper County. Manager Diedra Dezelich said they decided to look at Porter County as a contingency in case it doesn’t work out with DeMotte.

“Project Ribeye is currently waiting for a contract from the Town of DeMotte. We decided to get the property in Hebron rezone as well. We need to get Project Ribeye built as soon as possible because it is something greatly needed. We are looking to get this started sooner than later, with the thoughts of being a good neighbor to any parties involved,” Dezelich stated in an email.

Tags