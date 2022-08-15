New Cover Crops With Your Old Equipment will be the focus of a free Cover Crops Field Day with lunch to be on Sept. 7 at the Kouts American Legion 959 W. Indiana St., Kouts.
The event is being sponsored by the Porter County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) in partnership with the Shirley Heinze Land Trust. The field day will begin with a visit to a multi-variety cover cropped field and feature Dr. Hans Kok, Agricultural Conservation Consultant. Nikky Witkowski, Purdue Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator for Porter County, will also speak and provide instruction for Private Applicator Recertification Points (PARP). Reservations are needed by August 31st to jacob.tosch@in.nacdnet.net or by phone to the Soil & Water office at 219-462-7515 ext. 3.