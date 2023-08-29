DES MOINES, Iowa — Jasper County agriculture and natural resources educator Bryan Overstreet received the Distinguished Service Award (DSA) from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents (NACAA) during the 2023 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference in Des Moines, Iowa on August 16.
NACAA is a nation-wide professional Extension organization established for Extension Educators/Agents and other professionals who work in agriculture, horticulture, forestry and natural resources, 4-H youth development, community development, and related disciplines. The DSA is conferred on members who have worked in Extension for at least 10 years, are held in high esteem by their fellow workers, and have developed and put into effect an outstanding Extension program.
Overstreet was one of several honorees who represent the top two percent of the membership selected by their peers.
Overstreet has been a member of NACAA for 17years and was awarded the NACCA Achievement Award in 2011. He is also an Indiana Extension Educators Association member and Director of Area nine.
Through his role at Purdue Extension, Overstreet has developed and led a comprehensive set of field crop production programs including field days, Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification Programs and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle certification trainings. He is a member of the Purdue Extension Farm Stress team that collaborates with farmers and mental health workers in Indiana. He has helped farm families with succession planning through the hosting of Annie’s Project five times.
Overstreet teaches Pork Quality Assurance and Youth for the Quality Care of Animals in Jasper and surrounding counties.
Overstreet is the vice president of the North American Manure Expo Board, Jasper County Plan Commission member and vice chair, and was selected as the Indiana Certified Crop Advisor of the year in 2018.