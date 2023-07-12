REYNOLDS — When Rosemary (Gorman) Litke was 10 years old, she joined 4H, following in the footsteps of her two older sisters. In 1956, she took her project, “Alice in Dairyland” to the Indiana State Fair and won first place for her presentation. She finished her 4-H years in 1958, meeting her future husband, both celebrating their last year in 4-H that summer.

The Gorman family lived outside Burnettsville where they raised Ayrshire cows, the “best cows to have” according to Litke. She and her sisters showed livestock at the White County Fair and were good at it. She won the senior showmanship award her last year.

