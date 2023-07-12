REYNOLDS — When Rosemary (Gorman) Litke was 10 years old, she joined 4H, following in the footsteps of her two older sisters. In 1956, she took her project, “Alice in Dairyland” to the Indiana State Fair and won first place for her presentation. She finished her 4-H years in 1958, meeting her future husband, both celebrating their last year in 4-H that summer.
The Gorman family lived outside Burnettsville where they raised Ayrshire cows, the “best cows to have” according to Litke. She and her sisters showed livestock at the White County Fair and were good at it. She won the senior showmanship award her last year.
Before the fairgrounds were established in Reynolds in 1949, the 4H fair was held in different places and at different times, and some years, not at all. Litke recalled accompanying her sisters to one of the fairs held in the park in Monon. She said they put up a temporary fence and the 4Hers tied their cows to the fence and left them. She worried one would get loose and run off and was grateful when the fairgrounds were built and the cows had a safe enclosure to be housed in during the fair, which became an annual event and is celebrating 75 years this summer.
Litke wrote an essay about her 4H experiences in 1956, titled, “My 4H Experience and Achievements.” She wrote she had held the office of president, vice-president, secretary-treasurer, news reporter, health and safety, song leader and recreation leader. She was also a junior leader for four years.
In winning the state fair competition, Litke received a gold 19-jewel watch with the 4H clover and her name inscribed on the back.
She and a couple other last year members were chosen to go to Indianapolis for recognition of their tenure with the club. There, she found a friend she knew from Pulaski County, seated behind her. She often turned to speak to her friend, and a “handsome” young man sitting beside her offered his seat so the girls could sit next to each other instead. She said she asked what his name was and when he told her, she screamed.
She reacted that way because her sister and brother-in-law had been trying to get her to go on a blind date with him, but she wasn’t interested. Once she saw him and how handsome he was, she changed her mind. She said he followed her around the fairgrounds the rest of the day. His name was Jim Litke.
The couple had three daughters, who were all 10-year 4H members, and she now has a grandson who is in his seventh year of 4H. “We’re a 4H family,” she said.
After being a member, she returned to 4H as a leader, and a judge. She judged clothing and fashion revues in other counties as well as at the state fair.
She attributes her success in 4H to her leader. “I had a wonderful 4H leader who took me under her wing,” she said. Her oldest sister taught her how to sew, and being a perfectionist, expected Rosemary’s sewing projects to be flawless too. Because of this, she won ribbons for her clothing creations.
The first project she sewed was on a trundle machine, which was not easy to work with, but she fell in love with sewing and after marriage and children, began a career as a seamstress. She did alterations for two men's stores in Monticello and enjoyed the many years she sewed.
She recalled her father, Ted Gorman, taking her to Idaville, which had a store called, Friday’s Groceries, and helped her pick out material for a 4H dress project.
Rosemary said, “The best thing in my 4H years was meeting my husband.”
In her essay, written before the two met, she wrote, “Club work has meant a lot to me; it has taught me to earn what I acquire. It has taught me patience, persistence, and tack [sic] and the will to never give up. It has taught me how to win and how to lose. It has broadened my outlook on life, taught me to think of others, and I have acquired the ability of meeting people.”
Litke’s story and photos will be part of the 75 year video presentation that will be on display all week in the 4H building. The fair begins Saturday, July 15, and runs through Thursday, July 20.
According to a booklet printed for the 50th anniversary in 1998, the White County Agricultural Committee toured several locations for prospective fairground sites in December 1947. The committee chose 16 acres in Reynolds and began the process of procuring the land.
From the 1954 Reynolds Centennial Bank publication: “The Reynolds Lions Club promoted, and, through popular subscription in Reynolds and surrounding communities, collected the funds used in the purchase of the first parcel of ground, consisting of 14.5 acres from Dr. C.H. Mayfield for $2,800 in the fall of 1948.”
In 1952, another five acres was added to the grounds. The additional land was purchased from Frieda Heimlich for $2,500.
Construction on permanent building on the new fairgrounds began in May 1949, and the first White County 4-H Fair was held from Aug. 10 - 12 that year.
Concluding her essay, Rosemary wrote, “4H is a wonderful organization. The day will come when I must say goodbye to my successful 4H career and step on through a wider gate to make a home or what ever the future may hold. I will never regret the hard, long hours of toiling or the hours of pleasure spent in my 4H work.
“Today’s 4H members are this nation’s leaders of tomorrow. The foundation we lay today will determine America’s destiny.”
She and Jim passed that love they had of 4H on to their family, and she is proud to have been a part of the 75 years of White County 4H Fairs.