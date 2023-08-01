The months of May, June and July brought high temperatures to Rensselaer and surrounding areas, accompanied by a severe lack of rainfall. It appears that August will follow the same weather pattern, according to https://www.weatherwx.com/14dayweather/in/northwest.html, predicting the thermometer may reach 100 degrees.
Not good news for lawns, leaves, and crops already exhibiting definite signs of stress.
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) is a unique, non-profit, community-based network of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds working together to measure and map precipitation (rain, hail and snow). Area rain totals gathered by a volunteer just south of the City reported 24 days without rain during the month of May and 22 days without rain during the month of June. As of July 28, the total number of days without rain during July was 11 and another 6 days registering only .01 inch each.
These conditions fit precisely the dictionary definition of drought: a prolonged period of dry weather and/or lack of rain. Drought, especially a prolonged and hot drought, impacts trees and other woody plants in serious ways. And since its effects are not always immediately evident, one may be led to believe all is well, when, in fact, the full extent of drought damage could take a few years to become apparent.
Signs of drought-stressed trees usually begin with leaves that have turned prematurely brown. This is what a deciduous tree does when it attempts to survive. This sign was evident among many of the trees in our community and continues to be seen, though many of those brown leaves have fallen.
As school children we learned how trees, through photosynthesis, use sunlight and carbon dioxide to make food, releasing the oxygen we breathe as a byproduct. This process is accomplished through microscopic pores, called stomata, which resemble doughnuts — a circular pore on a leaf with a hole in the middle by which gas enters or exits the plant.
During drought, stomata close to conserve water, causing its leaves to turn brown. As severe as this sign sounds, branches may still retain living buds even as mature leaves die. Conifers, on the other hand, are not as adept in restricting water loss. When their needles turn brown, they are often dead or past recovery.
As we continue through the end of this growing season, monitor trees for slow and reduced growth, even death to all or sections of a tree. Look for thinning canopies as leaves shrivel or fall prematurely. Check to see if the finer roots of trees are dying, which impairs their ability to absorb water even when soil moisture returns.
Lack of sufficient water may hinder a tree from producing its usual amounts of carbohydrates, which lowers its energy reserves. Reserves are necessary for a tree to produce chemicals that ward off pathogens. Trees under stress are highly susceptible to insect and disease attacks, which, again, can extend for years past this drought event.
If contemplating replacement of a tree lost to drought, consider planting a drought-tolerant species that will provide shade. The Arbor Day Foundation recommends the following nine trees for those attributes: Eastern Red Cedar (Juniperus virginiana), Bur Oak (Quercus macrocarpa), Northern Red Oak (Quercus rubra), Kentucky Coffeetree (Gymnocladus dioicus), Hackberry (Celtis occidentalis), Scots Pine (Pinus sylvestris), Northern Catalpa (Catalpa speciose), London Planetree (Platanus x acerifolia), Shumard Oak (Quercus shumardii).
Other species of drought-tolerant trees include Sassafras (Sassafras albidum), Hickory (Carya species), Common Persimmon (Diospyros virginiana), Gingko (Ginkgo biloba), Holly (Ilex aquifolium), Black Locust (Robinia pseudoacacia), Honey Locust (Gleditsia triacanthos), and Elm (Ulmus species).
If rainfall remains sparse, irrigate trees this fall until leaf drop and consider the addition of mulch around their bases. This will allow some recovery before dormancy occurs. Continue to water in spring, if needed, to reduce stress into the next growing season. Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council is inspired by the trees of our community and dedicated to the promotion of their health through public awareness, education and plantings.