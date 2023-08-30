INDIANAPOLIS — This month, Indiana’s Lt. Governor, Suzanne Crouch, addressed the 2023 Indiana River Friendly Farmers at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
This award, hosted by the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (IASWCD), honors farmers statewide for the implementation of conservation practices that protect Indiana’s natural resources, specifically waterways and soil health.
Nominated by the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), local farmer, Randy Prohosky was one of 42 farmers receiving this award this year.
Randy Kron, President of Indiana Farm Bureau, and several other Indiana Conservation Partner (ICP) leaders offered thanks and appreciation to these farmers and landowners who go the extra mile in protecting Indiana’s natural resources.
Prohosky consistently plants cover crops every year and manages the amount of tillage used in his operation to limit soil disturbance. These practices have prevented erosion of the soil and sediment in the streams that run through their farm ground.
Prohosky plants pollinator habitat with several acres planned for the Conservation Reserve Program, grassed and protected ditch banks, and fences his cattle out of waterways. His cattle are rotationally grazed with cover crops which improves his soil health, cattle health, and farm resiliency.
Prohosky said he doesn’t want anything in the water system and loves the outdoors. He is always observing and enjoying the nature around him, caring for the wildlife that enters and passes through his property so wants to ensure they have clean water and useful habitat.
“We are grateful for all that Randy does on his farm and for his dedication to conservation,” the Newton County SWCD said in a statement. “The Newton County SWCD is proud to support his efforts!”
Sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau and Indiana Corn Marketing Council/Indiana Soybean Alliance, the River Friendly Farmer Award program began in 2000 and has honored over 1,100 Indiana farms.
You can view a complete list of recipients on the IASWCD website.