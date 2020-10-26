Soil Judging is a Career Development Event (CDE) focused on honing students’ knowledge of the soil profile and morphological features in a competitive environment. Students pick the proper management practices based on the soil features they have identified. This CDE helps students develop a passion for Agriculture Site management and Homesite management within the field of agronomy and soil science. Eight members of the KV FFA recently competed in the Area IX Soil Judging contest with the first team, consisting of Kent Hamstra, Taylor Anderson, and Adrie Frieden, competing in the 4-H Division placing 4th among the Senior Teams. Kent Hamstra also had himself a day, placing as the top individual in Area IX with a score of 454 out of 462 points possible! By placing in the top four teams, they punched their ticket to Hamilton County on Oct.17, competing against the best teams Indiana has to offer.
On Oct. 17, Kankakee Valley’s top soil judging team, with members Taylor Anderson, Adrianna Frieden, Kent Hamstra, and Kurt Kros, traveled down to Hamilton County to compete in the Indiana State Soil Judging Contest. The team placed in the top five in their division, punching their ticket to the National Land and Range Judging Contest, which will be held in Oklahoma this coming May.