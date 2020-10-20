JASPER COUNTY — Harvest has been coming along very well with very little weather delays until this week (Oct. 19). State wide 48% of the corn is harvested compared to the five year average of 50%. Here in northwest Indiana we are also in this range. State wide soybeans are 72% done compared to the five year average of 61%. I feel here in northwest Indiana we are closer to 90% done with soybeans.
In the southern part of the county one of the local elevators had a fire which has slowed them down some on taking in grain but they were able to get up and going fairly fast after the fire and not caused any major delays in taking in grain.
Last week it was very windy and there were several combine/field fires in west central Indiana and Illinois that caused some damage to crops and equipment.
This week’s forecast is calling for some rain showers. This may slow harvest down some but we have been very dry and that will be beneficial in the long run.