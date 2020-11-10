4-H members shine in the Soils Judging Contests
On Wednesday, Sept. 30, Jasper County 4-H members competed in the Area Soils Judging Contest. Our Jasper County 4-H members made us proud with Kent Hamstra earning the top spot as the highest scoring individual and Tyler Kilmer earning the spot of second highest scoring individual. Both the Tri-County 4-H and Kankakee Valley 4-H teams placed in the top five in the team division and advanced onto the State Soils Contest on Oct. 17, where they earned the fifth overall 4-H team and ninth overall 4-H team respectively.
To compete in the soils contest youth evaluate a soil’s properties and make land use recommendations for production agriculture and homesite development.
All 4-H members are eligible to compete in various Career Development Events throughout the year including Soils Judging, Forestry Contest, Crops Contest, Entomology Contest, Livestock and Dairy Judging, along with others.