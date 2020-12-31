Join Purdue Extension Educators for a live “virtual” program on commonly asked about garden topics.
This program is designed for those that want to learn a little bit about how plants grow, common garden problems, how to grow vegetables, fruits, and flowers, and how to maintain your trees, shrubs and lawn.
This online series will be conducted live on Tuesday mornings, 8:30-11 a.m., CST, from Jan. 12 to Feb. 23, 2021.
The program schedule includes:
Jan. 12 - How Plants Grow
Jan. 19 - What’s Pestering Your Garden
Jan. 26 - Woody Landscape Plants
Feb. 2 - Vegetable Gardens
Feb. 9 - Flower Gardens
Feb. 16 - Lawns
Feb. 23 - Fruit Gardens
Pre-registration is required with payment due by Jan. 5, 2021, 11:59 p.m., EST.
The program fee of $45 is payable by credit card on a secure server. Enrollment is limited.
What you’ll need to participate is a high-speed internet connection, a computer or tablet and a credit card for payment.
To learn more about the program including refund policies, visit https://puext.in/GetGrowingInfo.
To register for the program, visit https://puext.in/GetGrowingRegister.
Questions about the program? Send an email to getgrowing@purdue.edu.