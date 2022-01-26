JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Clerk Kara Fishburn would like to remind Jasper County voters that absentee ballot applications for the May 3, 2022 Primary Election are now being accepted in the clerk’s office at the courthouse.
Jasper County residents who are anticipating being out of town on Election Day or are unable to come to a vote center on Election Day may vote by absentee ballot.
You may request an absentee application online by going to www.indianavoters.com or by calling the clerk’s office at (219) 866-4929.
The first day a voter may vote absentee in person for the election is Tuesday, April 5. The deadline for an individual to register to vote or make changes to their voter registration is Monday, April 4.