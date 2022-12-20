DEMOTTE — Members of ABATE and volunteers from Calvary Assembly of God gathered on Sunday morning to sort the many toys that were collected over the last few weeks at drop sites across Newton and Jasper County. Families from both counties were served from the generous donations of toys including craft, games and puzzles.

ABATE held its annual fund raising party at the DeMotte American Legion on Dec. 10, raising money to buy teens gift cards for Christmas gifts. They raised $5,500 for gift cards to be split among 110 teenagers.

Trending Food Videos