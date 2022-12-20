DEMOTTE — Members of ABATE and volunteers from Calvary Assembly of God gathered on Sunday morning to sort the many toys that were collected over the last few weeks at drop sites across Newton and Jasper County. Families from both counties were served from the generous donations of toys including craft, games and puzzles.
ABATE held its annual fund raising party at the DeMotte American Legion on Dec. 10, raising money to buy teens gift cards for Christmas gifts. They raised $5,500 for gift cards to be split among 110 teenagers.
As in year’s past, families could pick up a form to fill out at the libraries in both counties. They expected to have around 400 children and 200 families receiving the gifts on Sunday, Dec. 18. After all the gifts were sorted and packed, parents and family members were expected to arrive at the Connection Center from 4 - 6 p.m.
Jones, who has been volunteering with the program for 10 years, does the organizing and distribution. The distribution moved from the DeMotte American Legion to Grace Church for two years, and then to the Connection Center for the last two years.
The toys and other children’s items are distributed only to families in the two counties. Next year ABATE will celebrate its 30th year for their Toys for Kids program with plans to start the collection of donated toys before Thanksgiving so people have more time to shop and donate.