DeMOTTE – The 40th annual DeMotte Rotary Ramble kicked off at 8 a.m. sharp on Saturday, Aug. 14. In just under 16 minutes and five kilometers later the first runner crossed the finish line.
This year, the race resumed after a pause last year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race was under the direction of Greg Fieldhouse for the third year and, just like the last running, the race kicked off from just south of the intersection of Birch Street with Ninth Street.
Prior to the race, Fieldhouse expected between 300 and 400 runners and walkers. This year, 327 competitors completed the race.
The race is a special favorite for many area runners due to the interesting course and the unique wooden shoe trophies that are awarded to the top finishers in various weight classes and age groups.
Times overall, this year, were faster for all due to the cooler morning and relatively low humidity.
The overall winner was Nathan O’Connor, age 20, with a very fast time of 15:41.5. Current Kankakee Valley High School runner, 15-year-old Emma Bell, was the top female finisher with a time of 19:51.3, finishing 24th overall.
Placing and showing for the males were Geoffrey Lambert, 35, and Zachary Dunn, 17. Lambert, of Chesterton, finished in 15:52.1 and Dunn, of Merrillville, turned in an outstanding time of 16:30.8.
Former Kankakee Valley High School standout Danny Rockley, age 23, of Wheatfield, was fourth with a time of 16:44.4. Rockley won the previous two incarnations of the Rotary Ramble, held in 2018 and 2019.
For the ladies, second and third overall went to Allison Rockley, 25, of DeMotte in 20:08. and, Goshen’s Stephanie Burkholder, 31, in 20:31.6, respectively.
Other notable top-ten finishers were: 5th – Cameron Sheehy – age 21 of DeMotte – 16:54.5; 6th - Ethan Ehrhardt – 15 of DeMotte – 17:31.3; 7th – Justin Hoffman – 17 of Wheatfield – 17.32.1; 8th – Brian Bowman – 33 of Valparaiso – 17:56.3; 9th - Jeff Mescal - 56 - 18:01.8; and, 10th - Chad Lawless - 44 of Kouts - 18:12.8.
The youngest finishers were a pair of four year olds. Noah Fieldhouse, of DeMotte, who finished in 42:04.3, and Deacon Bultema, also of DeMotte, who finished in 56:37.8. There were 11 runners aged eight or under that competed.
The oldest finishers, male and female, were Tom Magill of Chesterton, age 92, who completed the ramble in 47:54.1, and Jane Grecula, 84, who finished in 56:40.9. Magill was the oldest participant in the Rotary Ramble last time as well. Jim Gross, age 82, was the oldest walker.
Winning the Master Runner classes were Elaine Hendricks, age 64, of Valparaiso who ran it in 22:40.2, and Mescal.
In the 5K walk, top walkers were: 1st – Tammy Hugar – age 48 – 39:20.1; 2nd – Gross; and 3rd - Gerrit DeVries - age 68 – 42:40.8.
T & H Timing again provided the timing making results almost instantaneous to the runners and walkers. Complete results can be found on its website, www.thtiming.com/2021raceresults.
The Rotary Ramble was created by former Kankakee Valley Physical Education teacher Char Groet, who also was the race director for the first 37 years of the race before stepping down three years ago.