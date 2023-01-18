In the afternoon hours of Jan. 6, Jasper County Sheriff's Office Deputies were notified of suspicious activity in or around a residence located approximately 5 1/2 miles southwest of Wheatfield. Deputies immediately responded to the area.
After their arrival, the deputies noted that the front gate was open; however, they did not locate anyone or any vehicles currently on the property.
Deputies did notice fresh tire marks on the ground where a vehicle once was.
Deputies spoke with the complainant and inquired if he had recently removed a vehicle from the property and he stated that he did not. A check of the video surveillance from the property showed a vehicle (1993 Black Ford Ranger) being pulled from the property by another vehicle with two yellow straps.
Through the help of video surveillance and further investigation, the stolen vehicle was located at a residence located 3 1/2 miles northeast of Wheatfield.
Deputies responded to that location where they located the vehicle in question and both Joel L. Frederick, 32, and Richard J. Manns. 32, both of Wheatfield.
Both Frederick and Manns were taken into custody, transported to and incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center and charged with auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.