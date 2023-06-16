I will begin where Cecil Zacher showed me where our Iroquois River begins. My photographs were not great because the green brush and trees were leafing out. But, I cannot stop thinking about this discovery.
This wish to find that spot came after reading an old book written about living in that specific location over 180 years ago. It was a fiction book published in 1904 by Bill Bat, aka John Alter. The book is Hoosier Hunting Ground, my favorite reread in years.
John Alter grew up, roamed around, and lived in this area of Union Township, Jasper County. A new fact for me is that Union Township is the youngest of the 13 townships in Jasper County. Much of it was covered with water in the olden days, the waters full of ducks and geese.
Beulah Arnott, our first Jasper County Historian, saved an article by Richard Simons. I enjoyed his writing so, that I will quote what Simons wrote: “Like the Indiana Tribe for which it is named, the Iroquois (River) is a creature of the open country, uncomplicated by cities, industries, or commerce. Like a bright tree of life, it runs through a land know for its unbelievably rich yields of corn, soy beans, and mint. It is quiet and rural, plain and unpretentious, little noticed and often disregarded. It is a Plain Jane among Prairie Rivers.”
I found a map in our Jasper County, Interim Report: Indiana Historic Sites and Structures Inventory. That is where I saw two ditches coming together originating the Iroquois River. One listed was the Davisson Ditch, and the other was Swain Ditch. These ditch names are subject to change as I found out when I visited with Adam Buczek, Draftsman, in the Surveyor’s Office. Now those ditches are Rockwell #1 and #2 flowing in from the north, and Thompson Ditch flows from the west for several miles.
Allegedly, word had it that the Zimmer or Thompson Ditches west of Parr actually were the beginning of this river, but it was decided at a later time by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, that it actually began where the two now Thompson and Rockwell Ditches meet.
Some of the facts attributed to this 103-mile long tributary of the Kankakee River suggest this river begins in Jasper County flowing south to the east side of Rensselaer turning westward there near Indiana Highway 114. It exits Rensselaer and heads towards Brook and then Kentland in Newton County.
As I visited with Michael G. Kingman, Jasper County Surveyor from 1978 to 2004, he remembered there are about 40 miles of the Iroquois River within Jasper and Newton Counties.
As it flows into Illinois, the Iroquois moves through Iroquois, Watseka, goes by Sugar Island, and Aroma Park. However, the twists and turns are amazing. As it leaves Watseka, it strangely turns north. Yes, north. It wiggles north 30 miles until it empties into the Kankakee River.
I had forgotten that a river can flow northward. Aroma Park is where the Iroquois becomes a tributary of the Kankakee River. The Kankakee River becomes a tributary of the Illinois River.
The Kankakee flows northwest from Aroma Park to the Illinois River. The Kankakee River begins near South Bend, Indiana, continues for 133 miles to that point. The Kankakee River becomes a tributary of the Mississippi River, and it is about 273 miles long. Yes, I am distracted.
Again from the Simons story, “the once shallow stream reaches a depth of 9 feet and a width of 400, which is eight times its width near the Indiana/Illinois line. It broadens into a small lake, losing its identity in the Kankakee.”
Back to the Iroquois River, Richard W. Arnott, preceded Kingman as surveyor, and Kingman had quite a story. There were no drones then to help with following the river, but a pilot friend, Tom Clark, former owner of Tom’s Grocery, flew Richard and Michael over the whole Iroquois River from Union Township in Jasper County to Aroma Park in Illinois. That trip was quite memorable, Michael said.
Speaking of surveyors, John E. Alter, the author to Hoosier Hunting Ground, was our Jasper County Surveyor from 1892 to 1898. Earlier surveyors were James Welch, Wesley Spitler, James Ballard, Frederick Schraak, J.D. Hopkins, John Miller, and R. B. James through the 1860’s. Later, they were Joseph M. Hopkins, Charles P. Mayhew, Daniel B. Miller, George M. Johnson, Lewis S. Alter, and John Alter.
Into the 1900’s, surveyors were Myrt B. Price, W. Frank Osborne, DeVere Yeoman, Clifton J. Hobbs, E.D. Nesbitt, Hugh Tom Kirk, Richard W. Arnott, Michael G. Kingman, Kevin M. Armold, and presently Vince A. Urbano. This list is posted in the office, a tradition started by Kingman. Some other county offices do the same.
When Jasper County was beginning its history in 1834-35, several surveyors divided the land into individual townships and ranges. They are in use today. The Jasper County Surveyor’s Office perpetually maintains this system today. The Indiana Constitution was updated in 1851-2, and the Office of County Surveyor was established as an elected office. The term of office is four years, and there is no limit to terms served.
One of my first wishes as County Historian was to write about the waterways of Jasper County. The number of ditches deterred that wish from 2014. Am I ready to tackle this?
