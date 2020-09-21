KV elementary/intermediate schools A-Line
Sept. 28 – Oct. 2
MONDAY: Macaroni & cheese; side salad or carrot sticks or broccoli; peach cup or apple slices or orange or juice (choose one) garlic toast (1 grain); milk
TUESDAY: Chicken smackers; oven fries or side salad or corn (choose two); strawberry cup or applesauce or orange (choose one); pudding; milk
WEDNESDAY: Nacho supreme with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese; refried beans or green beans or sliced cucumbers (choose two); mandarin oranges or applesauce or orange or juice (choose one); milk
THURSDAY: BBQ pork sliders on a Hawaiian bun; tater coins or carrot sticks or corn (choose two); pineapple, orange, strawberries (choose one); milk
FRIDAY: Ham or turkey submarine sandwiches; refried beans or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two); mandarin oranges or apple slices or juice (choose one); milk and chips
Alternative Second Entrée
M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo
T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick
KVMS menu
MONDAY: Stuffed crust pizza or chicken mozzarella quesadilla; broccoli or refried beans or cherry tomatoes (choose two); pineapple or applesauce or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Chicken fries
TUESDAY: Hot ham and cheese on pretzel roll; oven fries or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two); peaches or orange or apple slices or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Mini corn dogs
WEDNESDAY:
Beef or Chicken Nacho Supreme or Tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & salsa ; side salad or refried beans or corn (choose two); strawberry cup or apple or orange or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Mexican bar
THURSDAY: BBQ pork sliders on Hawaiian bun; oven fries or baked beans or side salad (choose two); mandarin oranges, applesauce, pineapple, or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Choice chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
FRIDAY: Chicken smackers or fish sticks (2 grain); tater coins or corn or cucumbers (choose two); pears or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Pizza
KVHS
Sept. 28 – Oct. 2
MONDAY: Marinara meatball sub on whole grain bun; oven fries or broccoli or side salad (choose two); pears or peaches or mandarin oranges or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Chicken fries
TUESDAY: Plain or cheese hot dog or mini corn dogs; tater coins or corn or cherry tomatoes (choose two); blueberries or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Asian bar
WEDNESDAY: Chicken or beef nacho supreme with lettuce, tomato, salsa, or cheese; refried beans or carrot sticks or corn (choose two); peaches or grapes or orange slices or pears or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Mexican bar
THURSDAY: Spicy chicken or grilled chicken sandwich; seasoned wedges or corn or baked beans (choose two); peach cup or apple or pineapple or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
FRIDAY: Grilled cheese or Sloppy Jo; broccoli or oven fries or sliced cucumbers (choose two); applesauce or apple or orange slices or juice (choose two); milk and Jell-O
Bar line: Pizza
DeMotte Christian School menu
Week of Sept. 28 – Oct. 2
Monday: Mostaccioli, California blend, tossed salad, breadstick, peaches
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, broccoli and cheese, baby carrots, ice cream
Wednesday: Sub sandwich, potato chips, fresh vegetables, pears
Thursday: Ravioli or stew, carrots and celery sticks, corn muffin, applesauce, sherbet
Friday: Pizza, popcorn, fresh vegetables, cookie
North Newton Elementary
Week of Sept. 28 – Oct. 2
Monday: Hamburger on a bun, cheese slice, potato, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Chicken drumstick, hot roll, mashed potatoes, fruit, milk or salad
Wednesday: Fajita wrap – meat, cheese, shell, lettuce, salsa, refried beans, juice, milk
Thursday: Chicken nuggets/dip, hot roll, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk
Friday: Stuffed cheese sticks, marinara sauce, fresh carrots/dip, fruit, milk
North Newton Jr./Sr. High School
Monday: Pork rib patty on whole grain sub bun, pickles, potato, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Calzone, marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Fajita wrap – meat, cheese, shell, lettuce, salsa, refried beans, juice, milk or chef salad
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, hot roll, fruit, milk or salad
Friday: Stuffed cheese sticks, marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk