Elementary/Intermediate Schools A-Line

September 21 - 25

Monday: Old School Pizza Squares, cheese or pepperoni; broccoli or carrot sticks or corn or side salad (choose two); oranges or peach cup or applesauce (choose one); milk

Tuesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on whole grain bun with pickles; green beans or oven fries or sliced tomatoes or baked beans (choose two); apple or orange or peaches (choose one); milk

Wednesday: Beef or chicken tacos with lettuce tomatoes & cheese;

sliced cucumbers or refried beans or corn (choose two); applesauce or orange or strawberry cup or juice (choose one); milk

Thursday: Chicken drumstick; seasoned wedges or baked beans or sliced cucumbers (choose two); peach cups or applesauce or oranges (choose one);

school made roll (1 grain); milk

Friday: Chicken tenders; tater coins or carrot sticks or broccoli (choose two); pears or apple slices or strawberries (choose one); breadstick (1 grain); milk

Alternative Second Entrée

M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo

T-TH: yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick combo

KV Middle School

September 21 - 25

Monday: Breaded chicken filet sandwich with cheese, tomato, and lettuce; baked beans or carrot sticks or oven fries (choose two); pears or strawberry cup or peaches or juice (choose two); milk

Bar line: Chicken fries

Tuesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on wg bun/pickles (1 & 3/4 grains); shoestring fries or broccoli or side salad (choose two); strawberry cup or apple or blueberries or juice (choose two); milk

Bar line: Mini corn dogs

Wednesday: Mac and cheese and garlic toast; refried beans or cherry tomatoes or cucumbers (choose two); mandarin oranges or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two); milk

Bar line: Mexican bar

Thursday: Spaghetti with breadstick or cheese quesadilla; broccoli or side salad or corn (choose two); apple slices or peaches or orange or juice (choose two); milk

Bar Line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)

Friday: Chicken tenders or fish sticks (1 grain); crispy cubed potatoes or corn or side salad (choose two); strawberries or orange or applesauce or grapes or juice (choose two); milk and cookie

Bar line: Pizza

KV High School

September 21 - 25

Monday: Lasagna roll up with breadstick or cheese quesadilla (with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese); green beans or carrot sticks or side salad (choose two); strawberry cup or applesauce or peaches or juice (choose two); milk

Bar line: chicken fries

Tuesday: Big Daddy’s Buffalo Chicken Pizza or Cheese Pizza (2 grains); corn or broccoli or sliced cucumbers (choose two); apple or orange or pineapple or peaches or juice (choose two); milk

Bar line: Asian bar

Wednesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on wg bun with romaine lettuce (two grain); oven fries or corn or sliced tomatoes or refried beans (choose two); strawberry cup or peach cup or apple or juice (choose two); chocolate chip cookie; milk

Bar line: Mexican bar

Thursday: Kougar Bowl (mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cheese and chicken) carrot sticks or broccoli or side salad (choose two); blueberries or applesauce or orange or juice (choose two); school made rolls (1 grain); milk

Bar line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)

Friday : Hot ham and cheese on pretzel roll; tater coins or side salad or baked beans (choose two); pineapple or grapes or applesauce or juice (choose two); milk

Bar line: pizza

North Newton Elementary Lunch

Sept. 21-25

Monday: Breakfast for lunch, french toast w/ syrup, sausage, potato, 100% juice, milk

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, hot roll, peas, fruit, milk or salad

Wednesday: Hot dog, baked beans, cherry sidekick, fruit, milk

Thursday: Calzone, marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, milk or salad

Friday: Philly steak and cheese on bun, corn, fruit, milk

NN Jr./Sr. High School

Sept. 21-25

Monday: Breakfast for lunch, french toast w/ syrup, sausage, potato, 100% juice, milk

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, hot roll, broccoli, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, glazed carrots, fruit, milk or chef salad

Thursday: Hamburger on whole grain bun, cheese slice, pickles, baked beans, potato, fruit, milk

Friday: Philly steak and cheese on sub bun, corn, fruit, milk or salad

Tags