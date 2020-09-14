Elementary/Intermediate Schools A-Line
September 21 - 25
Monday: Old School Pizza Squares, cheese or pepperoni; broccoli or carrot sticks or corn or side salad (choose two); oranges or peach cup or applesauce (choose one); milk
Tuesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on whole grain bun with pickles; green beans or oven fries or sliced tomatoes or baked beans (choose two); apple or orange or peaches (choose one); milk
Wednesday: Beef or chicken tacos with lettuce tomatoes & cheese;
sliced cucumbers or refried beans or corn (choose two); applesauce or orange or strawberry cup or juice (choose one); milk
Thursday: Chicken drumstick; seasoned wedges or baked beans or sliced cucumbers (choose two); peach cups or applesauce or oranges (choose one);
school made roll (1 grain); milk
Friday: Chicken tenders; tater coins or carrot sticks or broccoli (choose two); pears or apple slices or strawberries (choose one); breadstick (1 grain); milk
Alternative Second Entrée
M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo
T-TH: yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick combo
KV Middle School
September 21 - 25
Monday: Breaded chicken filet sandwich with cheese, tomato, and lettuce; baked beans or carrot sticks or oven fries (choose two); pears or strawberry cup or peaches or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Chicken fries
Tuesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on wg bun/pickles (1 & 3/4 grains); shoestring fries or broccoli or side salad (choose two); strawberry cup or apple or blueberries or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Mini corn dogs
Wednesday: Mac and cheese and garlic toast; refried beans or cherry tomatoes or cucumbers (choose two); mandarin oranges or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Mexican bar
Thursday: Spaghetti with breadstick or cheese quesadilla; broccoli or side salad or corn (choose two); apple slices or peaches or orange or juice (choose two); milk
Bar Line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
Friday: Chicken tenders or fish sticks (1 grain); crispy cubed potatoes or corn or side salad (choose two); strawberries or orange or applesauce or grapes or juice (choose two); milk and cookie
Bar line: Pizza
KV High School
September 21 - 25
Monday: Lasagna roll up with breadstick or cheese quesadilla (with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese); green beans or carrot sticks or side salad (choose two); strawberry cup or applesauce or peaches or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: chicken fries
Tuesday: Big Daddy’s Buffalo Chicken Pizza or Cheese Pizza (2 grains); corn or broccoli or sliced cucumbers (choose two); apple or orange or pineapple or peaches or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Asian bar
Wednesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on wg bun with romaine lettuce (two grain); oven fries or corn or sliced tomatoes or refried beans (choose two); strawberry cup or peach cup or apple or juice (choose two); chocolate chip cookie; milk
Bar line: Mexican bar
Thursday: Kougar Bowl (mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cheese and chicken) carrot sticks or broccoli or side salad (choose two); blueberries or applesauce or orange or juice (choose two); school made rolls (1 grain); milk
Bar line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
Friday : Hot ham and cheese on pretzel roll; tater coins or side salad or baked beans (choose two); pineapple or grapes or applesauce or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: pizza
North Newton Elementary Lunch
Sept. 21-25
Monday: Breakfast for lunch, french toast w/ syrup, sausage, potato, 100% juice, milk
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, hot roll, peas, fruit, milk or salad
Wednesday: Hot dog, baked beans, cherry sidekick, fruit, milk
Thursday: Calzone, marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, milk or salad
Friday: Philly steak and cheese on bun, corn, fruit, milk
NN Jr./Sr. High School
Sept. 21-25
Monday: Breakfast for lunch, french toast w/ syrup, sausage, potato, 100% juice, milk
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, hot roll, broccoli, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, glazed carrots, fruit, milk or chef salad
Thursday: Hamburger on whole grain bun, cheese slice, pickles, baked beans, potato, fruit, milk
Friday: Philly steak and cheese on sub bun, corn, fruit, milk or salad