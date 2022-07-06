DeMotte — DeMotte’s latest resale shop held their grand opening on Tuesday, June 21 in front of a waiting crowd. This store, however, has a mission, as 100 percent of their profits will go to support the DeMotte Christian Schools which includes both DMC and CCHS.
The store, located in the Lake Holiday Plaza on 600 West and State Road 10 just west of I-65, occupies several storefronts and is structured much like a Goodwill Store in that it has spacious sections for clothing, furniture, household goods, books and toys. Additionally, the store carries antiques, jewelry, craft supplies, seasonal items and sporting goods.
Restored accepts donations during their business hours which are 9 AM to 3 PM, Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 AM to 2 PM on Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays. The store does not pick up items at this time so donations must be brought to the store.
All donated items are checked for condition and electronic items are tested. Clothing that is deemed unsaleable is passed on to a textile recycling company so that items are kept out of landfills.
The staff at the business consists of a mixture of volunteers and students from Covenant Christian High School who not only sell the items but sort-through and evaluate all donations.
In an effort to reach out to new customers and keep others informed, the store has a heavy presence on the internet with a website at www.restoredresale.com, as well as sites on FaceBook and Instagram.
“We are a separate entity that is set up tto support the DeMotte Christian Schools as well as serve the local community,” said Cathy DeFries.