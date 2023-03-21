dold column sig

Each of us holds our community near and dear to our hearts. Whether your family has generational roots deeply embedded in White County, if you’re a seasonal visitor who enjoys the lake life, or even if you’ve more recently moved here—White County is home. And the unique memories from all corners of the county have shaped the direction of our lives, as well as the direction of our community.

As your Community Foundation of White County celebrates its 25th anniversary of strengthening and transforming the place we call home, we’ve taken time to reflect on the abundance of memories that have shaped our organization, too: families with passionate legacies; nonprofits with rigorous boots on the ground efforts; community leaders with guiding visions; plus, so much more.