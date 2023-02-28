DECATUR, IL — Kailyn Coates of Hebron, has made the Dean's List for Fall 2022 at Millikin University!

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.

