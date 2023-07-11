Coates makes Dean's List for Spring 2023 at Millikin!
DECATUR, ILL. — Kailyn Coates of Hebron has made the Dean's List for Spring 2023 at Millikin University!
Updated: July 11, 2023 @ 4:37 pm
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.
Millikin University is a private, comprehensive university with a diverse student population of approximately 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students. A Millikin education features Performance Learning, a unique learning approach offered only at Millikin that gives students the chance to build the confidence and skills to succeed before and after graduation. Millikin offers more than 50 majors in the College of Fine Arts, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Professional Studies and Tabor School of Business, and is located on a 75-acre residential campus in Decatur, Ill.
UT student from DeMotte earns Dean's List honors
TAMPA, FL — Desiree Holmes, of DeMotte, earned dean's list honors at The University of Tampa for the Spring 2023 semester. Holmes is a Junior majoring in Management BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list.
The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. Known for academic excellence, personal attention and real-world experience in its undergraduate and graduate programs, the University has about 200 programs of study and serves approximately 11,000 students from 50 states and most of the world's countries.
