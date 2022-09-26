Denise Schroeder column sig

Once the weather starts to cool, it’s a great time to do some deep cleaning of your bedding. You can start fresh as you get out additional blankets to add to the bed. Here are some tips for giving your beds a slumber-ready cleaning. “Everyday” items, like sheets pillows and mattress pads, as well as most blankets and comforters, are washable. The more decorative components, like bed skirts, throw pillows, bedspreads, coverlets and throws, may be dry-clean-only. Check the care labels to be sure.

Mattress: Vacuum to remove any loose dirt or dust. A light spray with a fabric refresher will help remove any lingering odors, for double-duty, choose one with a formula designed to reduce allergens from pollen and dust mites. Vacuum and spray one side. Wait until the mattress is dry, and then flip it over and vacuum and mist the other side.

