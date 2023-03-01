From the Herald Journal
50 Years Ago
From the Herald Journal
50 Years Ago
Tulsa, OK- Monticello angler, Jerry Chapin, captured “Best in State” honors in Zebco’s FishAmerica Awards program for the state of Indiana in the Carp Division with a 21 lb 4 oz lunker. Chapin, Route 3 Monticello on Upper Lake Freeman, qualifies for “Best In Species” competition; the national FishAmerica award, which will be announced soon.
25 Years Ago
The City Council has approved signs for the new Papa John’s Pizza restaurant which will light up Main Street. The red, white and green signs-one in front and a smaller one in back-will be similar to signs at the Papa John’s in Logansport, according to manager Ray Ferdinand. The planned restaurant will be at 111 North Main Street in Monticello.
