WHEATFIELD – Kankakee Valley Middle School recently announced their October Students of the Month. The R.O.A.R. characteristic of the month was Awareness and each Pod and other entities within the school chose a student that best demonstrated that characteristic in October. Each student received a certificate as well as other prizes.
The Student of the Month for Pod 61 is Van Kooistra. Van showed awareness this month of his grades and assignments by checking them daily, approaching teachers to find out how he could study differently, and making sure he understood and completed assignments on time. His great effort really paid off.
The Student of the Month for Pod 62 is Margaret “Maggie” Norwine. Maggie always gives her best effort in class. She’s a quiet leader who leads by example. She’s kind and considerate of others. She’s very aware of what the expectations are in sixth grade and is a positive role model for those around her.
The Student of the Month for Pod 71 is McKayla Nuss. McKayla does a fantastic job with her schoolwork and is very upbeat and fun to have in class. She is always willing to lend a helping hand, and shows her awareness of others by treating them with kindness and respect. She participates in class, asks great questions, and is a joy to work with.
The Pod 72 teachers have chosen Sierra Evers as their October Student of the Month. Sierra shows her awareness by always listening and following directions in her classes. She gives great attention and detail to everything from daily assignments to large projects. Although Sierra is quiet by nature, she participates in class and asks questions when she needs clarification.
The Pod 81 teachers chose Keaton Wagner as their student of the month. Keaton has a great attitude in and out of the classroom. He is never one to shy away from helping others in need. There have been several instances where Keaton has been noticed helping others without being asked. He is always polite and friendly and is a great role model for KVMS.
The Pod 82 teachers have chosen Aubrey Hanger as their Student of the Month for October. Aubrey is always prepared for class and demonstrates model student behavior and maturity. She treats others with respect, is always pleasant and friendly, and works diligently on any task at hand.
The PE/Health department’s student of the month is Lillian Leonard. Lilly always comes to class on time and is dressed and prepared for the day’s activities. She demonstrates awareness by making sure her classmates understand and follow the specific rules of the sport units covered in class. Lilly continues to demonstrate positive sportsmanship daily and showed strong improvement in her post fitness test results.
The Fine Arts has chosen Faith Corey as the student of the month. Faith is always prepared for class and has a great work ethic. She has a great awareness of the students around her and is eager to help them with their music, especially the seventh graders in the class. She is consistently on task and goes above and beyond what is expected of her in class.
Unified Arts has chosen Ryker Capellari as student of the month. Ryker has made great strides in the area of Awareness in Project Lead The Way. Ryker is continuing to improve with asking questions when he is confused and seeking help when he needs it. Ryker demonstrates self-awareness by advocating for himself in class.
The office staff chose eighth grader Willow Lock as student of the month. Willow is a strong student who works hard in her classes and is not afraid to ask questions when she needs help or doesn’t fully understand something - showing great self-awareness. Willow is also someone who treats others with kindness and respect.