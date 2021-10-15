DEMOTTE — On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the KV Interact Club donated 250+ pounds of tabs to Moving Mountains with Matthew, a local charity project that gives back to the Ronald McDonald House.
According to the Ronald McDonald House website, it takes approximately 1,128 tabs to reach one pound of materials. The foundation receives between 40 and 50 cents per pound of tabs, bringing in roughly $6,000 annually.
All of the tabs donated in this drive were collected in the last year. Former Interact sponsor, Tara Kingma, was excited to share their tabs since the club has already turned in over 1 million tabs at Oak Lawn Ronald McDonald House. She offered her thanks to all of the students, staff, friends, and community who continue to support the charity.
Moving Mountains with Matthew was started to celebrate the accomplishments and growth of Matthew Sabol, whose mother was housed by the Ronald McDonald House during the first three months of his life.
Matthew was born three months premature, and he weighed 2 1/2 pounds, according to his grandmother, Anita Sabol. Within 24 hours after his birth, Matthew was transferred from St Anthony’s Hospital to Christ Advocate NICU, over 60 miles away, where he received medical care for three months.
During those months, Stephanie could spend just 30 minutes, twice a day with Matthew. Staying close to Matthew was possible through her stay at the Ronald McDonald House. The house provided Stephanie a place to sleep and eat for just $10 a night.
Stephanie stayed at the Indianapolis Ronald McDonald House and visited the Family Room in Rylie’s Hospital while Matthew has had hospital stays. Her visit time slowly increased as Matthew grew stronger, and over 90 days later, Matthew was well enough to come home.
Matthew is five years old now. Moving Mountains with Matthew is a project that celebrates all that Matthew continues to accomplish — and every mountain that he has climbed. Collecting pop tabs is a project that gives back to the Ronald McDonald House, the funds received helping with operational costs.
Tabs can be dropped off at Cakes and Cups in Wheatfield and Another Season in DeMotte.