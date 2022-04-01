RENSSELAER — Franciscan Physician Network Rensselaer Medical Center has added two new providers.
They are nurs practitioners Shayna L. Phegley and Kathy Tebo. The center is located at 118 W. Drexel Parkway in Rensselaer.
The nurse practitioners will join a team of providers who see patients of all ages, from birth to seniors, and offer treatment for medical illnesses, preventive care, management of chronic conditions and more.
Phegley received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Lafayette. She then went on to get a Master of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marian. She is board certified.
Tebo received her Associate of Science from Ivy Tech Community College in Lafayette. She went on to get a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in Downers Grove, Ill. Tebo is board certified and a member of American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP).
Phegley and Tebo are welcoming new patients of all ages. To learn more or to make an appointment, call 219-866-4300.