Franciscan Health Rensselaer

RENSSELAER – Varicose veins do not discriminate and affect male and female, old and young and those having a family history of such conditions. Untreated, varicose can cause a great deal of discomfort and increased risk of blood clots if left untreated.

That’s why Franciscan Health Rensselaer is hosting a free vein screening clinic from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, June. 3, at the hospital, located at 1104 E. Grace St.

Tags