Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Franciscan Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group is now meeting virtually.
"We recognize each mother’s breastfeeding journey is unique and they may have questions and concerns and need additional support upon arrival home," the hospital said this week. "This virtual support group will provide a space for discussion. Mothers will be able to share what might be working for them, talk about how they may be struggling and connect with other breastfeeding moms."
The group meets every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., EST. The meetings are led by a registered nurse who specializes in breastfeeding and is an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC).
The support group is free, but registration is required. To register, please call (765) 449-5133. Once registered, participants receive an email with a private link to join the online meeting.
