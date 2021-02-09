Effective Tuesday, Feb. 9, Franciscan Health will move to loosen visitor restrictions due to the decline in COVID-19 cases across the state of Indiana and the communities that we serve.
Please see below for the list of restrictions that will be in place for Franciscan Health Lafayette, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
VISITOR RESTRICTIONS:
• Inpatients: Non-COVID-19 patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in on-going caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital. COVID-19 inpatients may not have visitors.
• Critical Care Inpatients: Non-COVID-19 critical care inpatients may have one designated visitor at a time to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in on-going caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital. COVID-19 critical care inpatients may not have visitors.
• Labor & Delivery: A laboring woman will be allowed one visitor, a spouse or partner during labor and delivery. In addition, a labor coach will be allowed.
• Pediatrics: Both parents are allowed to be present.
• NICU: Mother and significant other will be allowed to visit child in NICU with daily screening for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms required. Failure to pass screening will result in a denial of visitation. (In extraordinary and end-of-life situations, the facility may allow an additional one to two visitors to visit, provided proper social distancing and PPE usage are followed.)
• Emergency Room: Patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in on-going caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from or admitted to the hospital.
• Exception: Victims of sexual assault have the right to an advocate, as stated in SEA 146. If requested by the patient, a victim advocate may be present during a medical forensic exam.
• Outpatients/Ambulatory: Non-COVID-19 patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving.
• Surgery: Non-COVID-19 patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in on-going caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital.
• Non-COVID End-of-Life: Two visitors will be allowed at the bedside. No more than two visitors at a time.
• COVID End-of-Life: Two visitors will be allowed at the bedside. No more than two visitors at a time. The visitor must wear full PPE while in attendance.
• Minors & Non-Decisional Patients: One visitor will be allowed only for patients that do not have actual or legal decisional capacity. Those include persons with dementia and persons whose condition precludes obtaining an accurate history or decision making.
• Clergy: The patient or their representative may request a member of the Franciscan Spiritual Care Department or outside (community) clergy to be present. Clergy must wear required PPE while in attendance.
SAFETY GUIDELINES
Where visitors are allowed throughout the hospital, they must adhere to the following:
• All visitors are required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and practice good hand hygiene.
• Visitors must be 18 years of age or older (unless parent of a patient).
VISITOR SCREENING POLICY
For the safety of patients and staff, all visitors will be screened for influenza-like illness. Visitors may not enter if they answer yes to any of the following questions:
1. Have you tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 2 weeks?
2. Any elevated temp (>=100.0°F) or chills in last 2 weeks?
3. New unexplained cough or difficulty breathing in last 2 weeks?
4. Have you been in close contact with someone known to be positive or suspicious for COVID-19 in the last 2 weeks?
5. Have you had any of the following new and unexplained symptoms in the past 2 weeks?
• Sore throat?
• Muscle pain?
• Loss of taste or smell?
• Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea?
• Congestion or runny nose?