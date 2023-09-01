LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Franciscan Health is offering patients with prediabetes the opportunity to help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes with its year-long Diabetes Prevention Program, which begins Sept. 13 at the Franciscan Healthy Living Center.
Franciscan Health’s 12-month Diabetes Prevention Program follows guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that have been proven to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.
Diabetes is one of the top 10 leading causes of death in the U.S., impacting more than 37 million American adults.
Few realize type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed with lifestyle changes, like those implemented through the Franciscan Health Diabetes Prevention Program.
Dawn Lowry, 73, of West Lafayette, said she saw the program advertised about a year ago and thought she would give it a try. Since then, she has lost 40 pounds, lowered her A1C and increased her exercise activity.
“What works for me best is the weekly meeting,” Lowry said. “Having to answer for what we’ve been doing and the group atmosphere.”
Lowry said her instructor kept things entertaining in the group sessions, including videos and games.
“She kept the enthusiasm up, and it wasn’t just talk, talk, talk,” she said. “It was just a real positive experience, and I’m happy with the results.”
Groups meet weekly for 16 sessions prior to six monthly follow-up sessions with a trained lifestyle coach. Throughout the course of the program, participants work with a certified healthy lifestyle coach who guides them in practices to help build energy and confidence, lose weight naturally and reduce stress and anxiety.
The program is only open to participants 18 and older who have been diagnosed with prediabetes, not those who have previously been diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. They must also have a body mass index greater than 25.
Those who had a previous diagnosis of gestational diabetes or a screening result indicating a high risk of type 2 diabetes are also eligible to participate.
The year-long program costs $99 and is free for Franciscan Health employees and covered for approved Medicare beneficiaries.
The first session is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m., EST, on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Franciscan Healthy Living Center, 1116 N. 16th St. in Lafayette. Sessions will continue on Wednesdays for 15 weeks thereafter at the same time and location.
Registration is required. For more information or to register for the program, email HealthyLiving@FranciscanAlliance.org or call (844) 441-6609. Spaces are limited.
