INDIANA — October is National Dropout Awareness Month. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 12% of Hoosier working-age adults lack a high school diploma. The Excel Center®, Goodwill’s free high school for adults, is working to decrease that rate by providing adult students the opportunity to pick up where they left off in school, providing support and resources to meet their academic and career goals.
Goodwill’s adult high school has demonstrated success over the past 10 years, including:
Rapidly expanding to 15 locations across central and southern Indiana
Supporting over 6,000 adults to graduate with a Core 40 Indiana high school diploma
Nearly 100% of graduates earned a college or career readiness credential
7,059 industry-recognized certifications earned
13,422 college (dual) credits earned
A $9,828 average increase in annualized wages and job prospects for graduates
“We know the multi-generational impact that education has on economic prosperity, equity and quality of life,” said Betsy Delgado, senior vice president of mission and education at Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana. “The Excel Center model helps to remove educational barriers that our students previously faced to reach their full potential.”
With expedited curriculum and flexible scheduling, The Excel Center helps students graduate quickly and prepare for college and careers. Free onsite child care, transportation assistance, dual-credit courses and industry-recognized certification opportunities are available to students — all at no cost.
“Through the integration of industry-recognized certifications and dual-credit courses, The Excel Center positions graduates for careers that offer better-than-average wages,” said Delgado. “We recognize that the Indiana workforce is in need of more qualified candidates to fill open positions, and we ensure our graduates are highly skilled and prepared to help meet those demands.”
In order to graduate from The Excel Center, students must fulfill the graduation requirements established by the Indiana Department of Education. Highly qualified, licensed instructors help students work toward a Core 40 diploma. Life coaches help remove and address barriers to education, both inside and outside of the classroom.
For more information, or to enroll, please visit excelcenter.org.