CHALMERS — The Frontier School Corporation Office and the junior/senior high school went on lockdown early Tuesday morning after a shooting occurred at the corner of Main Street and Indiana 43 in downtown Chalmers.
It happened as students were arriving to school early Tuesday morning. The administration office is located at 126 E. Main St., while the junior/senior high school is located at 1 Falcon Drive.
According to Superintendent Dan Sichting, two Frontier school buses that normally operate within Chalmers were diverted from the area to Frontier Elementary School in Brookston. A message was sent to all Frontier Junior/Senior High School students to shelter in place.
Students already arriving at the school and seated in their vehicles were ushered into the building for safety, he said.
The school and administrative office were taken off lockdown status at 7:55 a.m. when White County Sheriff’s Department officials notified the school that the shooting incident had been resolved.
“At this time, Frontier Junior/Senior High School staff and students are safe,” Sichting said.
School proceeded with its usual schedule but with an increased security presence in the area by the White County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.
Many people on social media commented that they heard a loud "boom" early Tuesday morning in Chalmers. It is not known if it is related to the alleged shooting incident.
The Herald Journal is awaiting a return call from the sheriff’s department seeking more information on the incident.