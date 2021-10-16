NEWTON COUNTY – Farm Credit Mid-America welcomes Mallory Butler as an Associate Financial Officer.
Butler will serve farmers and agribusinesses throughout West-Central Indiana counties, including Miami, Cass, Tipton, Howard, White, Tippecanoe, Newton, Jasper, Warren, Fountain, Boone, Montgomery, Carroll, Clinton, Pulaski and Vermillion.
Farm Credit Mid-America is an agricultural lending cooperative serving farmers, rural residents and agribusinesses throughout Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.
“Butler brings a strong agricultural and finance background to Farm Credit Mid-America that will help our local farmers secure the future of agriculture,” said Natasha Cox, Regional Vice President with Farm Credit Mid-America.
Previously, Butler was an Account Specialist at Farm Credit Mid-America. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Sales and Marketing from Purdue University in 2019.
Farm Credit Mid-America is a financial services cooperative that has served the credit needs of farmers and rural residents across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee for more than a century.
Backed by the strength of more than $28.8 billion in assets, Farm Credit Mid-America provides loans for real estate, operating, equipment, housing and related services such as crop insurance and vehicle, equipment and building leases.
For more information, call 1-800-444-FARM or visit www.e-farmcredit.com.