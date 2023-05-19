dold column sig

Every woman who believes that she, together with other women who care, can make a positive difference in the lives of women and children in our community is invited to the Community Foundation of White County’s 15th annual Women Giving Together Fund fundraising bruncheon on June 10, at the historic Reynolds School House.

This year’s bruncheon will welcome White County native Nancy Dornan Bernfield as its keynote speaker. Nancy is the co-founder of Network of Caring, an organization focused on connecting those who need help with those who want to help. Their business spans across the globe, meeting the basic needs of individuals. Through this caring network, over 60,000 children have been rescued from poverty, thousands of wheelchairs have been provided to individuals across the world, plus so much more.

