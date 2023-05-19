Every woman who believes that she, together with other women who care, can make a positive difference in the lives of women and children in our community is invited to the Community Foundation of White County’s 15th annual Women Giving Together Fund fundraising bruncheon on June 10, at the historic Reynolds School House.
This year’s bruncheon will welcome White County native Nancy Dornan Bernfield as its keynote speaker. Nancy is the co-founder of Network of Caring, an organization focused on connecting those who need help with those who want to help. Their business spans across the globe, meeting the basic needs of individuals. Through this caring network, over 60,000 children have been rescued from poverty, thousands of wheelchairs have been provided to individuals across the world, plus so much more.
Honored and celebrated at the luncheon will be the recipients of last year’s Women Giving Together Fund grants. A total of $11,980 was awarded to four different organizations whose dedication and efforts strengthen the women and families of our community, including support for Project Sprout, a new mobile-integrated health program to ensure that women and their newborns have access to an OBGYN through their pregnancy and postnatal journey. Since its inception, CFWC has awarded over $145,000 in grants from the women’s fund to support education, health and human services, arts and culture, and historical preservation, to name just a few areas of opportunity answered by our generous donors.
CFWC’s Women Giving Together Fund has become a very meaningful “giving circle” in our White County community. Donations to benefit the WGT Fund are pooled together for maximum impact; thus, every woman’s donation to the Fund becomes part of a larger whole, capable of greater things. Half of each donation is endowed in a permanent fund, which will continue to grow; earnings from the endowed portion of the fund will be available for charitable uses in the community far into the future. The other half of each donation is made available for grants the following year.
Anyone may donate to the Women Giving Together Fund. Every gift, of whatever amount meaningful to its donor, becomes part of this exciting foundation in our community. The combined gifts determine the amount available for grants each year. Last year, over 100 women donated a total of $17,217 to the fund; just think of what could happen if 250 (or 500!) women pooled their passion and resources to benefit our community!
If you would like to donate to CFWC’s Women Giving Together Fund, please write your check to the Community Foundation of White County, noting WGT in the memo line. If you would like to attend our luncheon on June 10, please contact Lucy Dold at the Community Foundation, 574-583-6911. Lunch cost is $30 and reservations must be in by May 26.