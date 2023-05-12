Looking to make a difference for wildlife at J.C. Murphey Lake? Join us for a hands-on habitat build day at Willow Slough FWA. This project will enhance habitat for fish, turtle, and bird species. Volunteers will help build and install stake beds and fish cribs that provide shelter and breeding grounds for fish and perches for wildlife. Volunteers will also help remove trash and debris from the lakebed to keep the area safe and healthy for fish, wildlife, and humans.
All ages and skills levels are welcome.
Volunteers will meet DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife staff at Willow Slough FWA headquarters at 9 a.m. CT, Saturday, May 20. Parking and restrooms are located on site. Parking on the east side of headquarters is recommended. Projects will start near the headquarters and progress into the lake basin as they are completed. Please check in with DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife staff upon arrival.
Dress for the weather and bring water and snacks. We also recommend wearing waterproof knee boots and work gloves. If you have a gas-powered post hole auger and would be willing to bring it along to the workday, it would be helpful for our projects.
Note: Willow Slough FWA is in the Central time zone. This event is at 9:00 a.m. CT.
Learn more about Willow Slough FWA or J.C. Murphey Lake Renovation.
If you have further questions about the day, please contact Tom Bacula (574-896-3673 or tbacula@dnr.IN.gov).