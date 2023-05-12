Habitat build

Provided

Volunteers help build a habitat for fish while the lake is drained at Willow Slough.

 Provided

Looking to make a difference for wildlife at J.C. Murphey Lake? Join us for a hands-on habitat build day at Willow Slough FWA. This project will enhance habitat for fish, turtle, and bird species. Volunteers will help build and install stake beds and fish cribs that provide shelter and breeding grounds for fish and perches for wildlife. Volunteers will also help remove trash and debris from the lakebed to keep the area safe and healthy for fish, wildlife, and humans.

All ages and skills levels are welcome.

