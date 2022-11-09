DeMotte Post to hold Veterans Day services
DeMOTTE — The DeMotte American Legion Post 440 will celebrate and honor all veterans with a Veterans Day service on Friday, Nov. 11.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, with Chaplain Blake Campbell serving as guest speaker.
Music and a 21-gun salute will be held at the ceremony, with a reception to follow.
All are invited to attend.
Wheatfield Vets Day plans evening service
WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield American Legion Post 406 will hold a Veterans Day service at 6 p.m. at the Legion hall.
A flag ceremony will be followed by a dinner at the hall.
Rensselaer holds ceremony at Weston Cemetery
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood will serve as emcee at Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer.
The event will begin at 11 a.m., with Rensselaer VFW Post 1279 Commander Al Christopher to serve as guest speaker.
A lunch will follow the ceremony at the VFW building.
All City of Rensselaer offices will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. The Friday, Nov. 11 trash route will be picked up on Monday, Nov. 14. Residents are reminded to place their trash containers curbside before 7:30 a.m. on your particular trash day.