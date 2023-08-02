As part of this year’s Touch of Dutch Festival entertainment, the Valley Community Players will perform a Fracture Fairy Tale: “The Not-So-Mysterious Disappearance of Cinderella” on the band shell stage at Spencer Park on Aug. 12, at 4 p.m.
Grab your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the performance by this talented group of actors.
In the play, Cinderella is reputed missing. A detective investigates the disappearance by talking to a number of fairy tale characters. The detective, played by Missy Albert, will question fairy tale creatures to find Cinderella.
The cast is made up of middle school age to adults with the group rehearsing one day a week since the beginning of June.
“The costumes are ready, the props are being gathered, lines are memorized and blocking is done,” said Director Jill Steiner.
This will be a first for the Valley Community Players. They have performed on the stage at Spencer Park before, but it has been after dark. This performance will be in daylight and lighting won’t be an issue. Steiner said the characters will be created by the actors without the benefit of lighting while still creating an atmosphere of being at a play.
The cast for this short play are:
911 operator - Valen Becker
Fairy godmother - Olivia Misch
Big Bad Wolf - Danin Richardson
Papa Bear - Matt Stalbaum
Bably Bear - Keira Urbano
Goldilocks - Alivia Robbins
Snow White - Nora Kurdelak
Pinocchio - Alastor Smolenski
Gepetto - Arianna Lessner