The Valley Community Players will perform three shows this summer! “The Aristocats Kids,” “Matilda the Musical” and “The Not So Mysterious Disappearance of Cinderella.”
“The Aristocats Kids” is the Disney classic up on stage! Kids will be attending a two week theatre summer camp and by the end of the week they will wow you with their performance! Performance is June 16, at 7 p.m. in the KVHS auditorum. General Admission: $7
“Matilda the Musical” is their main stage summer musical. The performances will be July 21-23, at 7 p.m., in the KVHS auditorium. General Admission: $10
“The Not So Mysterious Disappearance of Cinderella” is this summer’s park show. The Valley Players will be performing during the Touch of Dutch Festivities and admission is free!
Auditions information for both Matilda and the park show!
Auditions are Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25, 6-8 p.m. in the KVHS auditorium, and are open to anyone in second grade and older.
For Matilda auditions, bring any piece of your choice to sing that will show your talent and reflect the role you want. You will need to have the instrumental version of the song to accompany you, and will be able to plug into their sound. Please fill out the audition form found on Facebook.
Theatre in the Park auditions are the same day and time as Matilda, but you will need to prepare a one-minute monologue. It can be either classical or modern (memorizing your monologue is optional but encouraged). They may also have you up on stage to do cold reads from the script. Please fill out the audition form found on Facebook.
“Matilda The Musical” - Unloved by her parents, tormented by Headmistress Trunchbull, and armed with a vivid imagination, Matilda finds solace in stacks of library books. With the help of her caring teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda’s magic appears as she dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.
“The Not So Mysterious Disappearance of Cinderella” (park show) - You all know how the original story of Cinderella goes - at the stroke of midnight Cinderella runs from the ball, leaving behind a glass slipper, only to have Prince Charming scour the entire kingdom in search of his “soulmate.” He finds her, he weds her, and they all live happily ever after. As if!
This hilarious new version offers up a much more contemporary twist to the old tale. This time, Cinderella goes missing and everyone in the kingdom is a suspect. This version is packed with humor, and fresh takes on classic characters.
“The Aristocats Kids” - In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat, and her three little kittens. Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper.