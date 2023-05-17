The Valley Community Players will perform three shows this summer! “The Aristocats Kids,” “Matilda the Musical” and “The Not So Mysterious Disappearance of Cinderella.”

Summer Theater

“The Aristocats Kids” is the Disney classic up on stage! Kids will be attending a two week theatre summer camp and by the end of the week they will wow you with their performance! Performance is June 16, at 7 p.m. in the KVHS auditorum. General Admission: $7