DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce and the many volunteers who help organize this event are looking forward to the return of the Touch of Dutch Festival after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The annual festival returns with many of the favorites people looked forward to each year and some new activities and entertainment.
The day starts with the United Methodist Church free will donation breakfast
The first activity for the day, this Saturday, Aug. 13, will be the Rotary Ramble 5K Run/Walk, which takes off at 8 a.m. Registration onsite is open on Friday, Aug. 12, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the DeMotte Elementary School. Registration for the day of begins Saturday morning from 6:45-7:45 a.m. at the elementary school. This race draws runners from across the country and many from the local area. The Wheatfield Fire Department will have a couple of firefighters running in full gear. The Ramble starts and ends at the Fairchild House on 9th St.
At 10 a.m., the parade begins and will run from Ace Hardware to the north and go south on Halleck St. to Fieldhouse Ford. Halleck St. (US 231) will close to traffic at 9:30 a.m. There are plenty of spots to watch the parade along the route so bring your lawn chairs and enjoy! Featured in the parade will be the Michigan City Shriners/Orak, Calumet City Clowns, the KV Marching Band and the Kouts Marching Band, along with floats, fire trucks and police cars.
After the parade at approximately 11:45, the opening ceremony will kick off the events at Spencer Park. United Methodist Pastor Ed Van Wijk, a native of the Netherlands, will perform the opening ceremony in both English and Dutch while also wearing his Dutch attire. The Kankakee Valley High School Marching Band will perform at the opening ceremony as well after marching the parade route.
Free live entertainment begins in the band shell at Spencer Park at noon with the band, “Seldom Told,” which will be performing until 2 p.m. Next on the stage will be the Steele Country Band from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Then get ready for some laughter with KV grad and America’s Got Talent comedian Ryan Niemiller who will bring his unique form of comedy to the band shell from 5 to 6 p.m. Niemiller calls himself the “Cripple Threat” of comedy and placed third in the America’s Got Talent show in 2019. His comedy will be family friendly so bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy.
From 6 to 7 p.m., kids are invited to play some Dutch games in front of the band shell. Van Wijk will introduce the kids to games he played during his childhood while celebrating Queen’s Day in the Netherlands.
Then from 7 to 9 p.m., NAWTY returns to the stage. A local favorite, the band will bring the day to its finale, a fireworks show to end the day with a spectacular display in the night sky.
During the day, the Car Show will return with many prizes for cars, trucks and motorcycles. Registration for the show begins at the park at 7:30 a.m. to noon. People can enjoy wandering through the rows of vehicles throughout the day with the awards presented at 3 p.m. A map of the route to Spencer Park during the parade can be found on the Touch of Dutch Facebook page, with instructions to avoid construction on Division St. as well. The car show will be on the south end of the park west of the tennis courts.
DeMotte’s own version of the Dutch guilder will also be available for use at the many vendors that will offer a variety of goods and food throughout the day. Many prizes will be awarded in the guilder’s to use in place of money for the day. The guilders will be in $1 increments and there will be about $1,500 in guilders to be distributed for use at any vendor. Festival sponsors will be handing out the guilders during the parade and some will shower visitors with guilders from a T-shirt cannon!
New to the festival is an escape room. It will be a portable trailer escape room and will be free to all who want to give it a try. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m. The theme is “Save Grandpa’s Candy Shop” and is brought by the Mission Escape Room in Chesterton.
Also new are the many contests that have already begun. Businesses have decorated their windows all over town for people to enjoy and choose their favorites as well. Ballots are available at each participating business, so make sure you vote! There’s also a wooden shoe decorating contest as well. People can vote for their favorite shoes on the Touch of Dutch Facebook page, which also includes photos of the decorated windows. Also new is the first photography contest. Contestants can post their pictures of the day’s events on the Facebook page, facebook.com/touchofdutch. People will be asked to vote for their favorite picture and awards will be given in several categories. Rules and how to post photos to the page can be found on the above page as well.
Wooden shoe carver, Rick Klompmaker will return from Holland, Michigan, to demonstrate his skills at making wooden shoes. He will also bring some Dutch souvenirs to sell as well as the shoes. He will be under the tent south of the large dining tent from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also traveling to and from Holland, Michigan, DeMotte Christian Schools will be bringing fresh traditional baked Dutch sweets to sell at their booth. They leave very early Saturday morning to bring the fresh baked goodies back to the festival. The very popular items sell fast; so don’t delay visiting their booth!
Boy Scout Troop 157 will again be making Oliebollen fresh on Saturday too. Oliebollen is a Dutch donut and also a fan fave at the Touch of Dutch.
Keener Township Fire Department firefighters will display their culinary skills offering pork chop sandwiches for sale. They’ll also have T-shirts that say, “Proud supporter Keener Twp. Volunteer Fire Department.” Stop by the fire truck that will be parked by the pool to support the fire department and take home a T-shirt to prove it.
Dutch Dancers will perform traditional dances at the northwest corner tennis courts. Watch them dance in their wooden shoes!
Official T-shirts for the Touch of Dutch and baseball style hats will be offered at the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce booth during the day. They’ll also have Dutch games to play at the booth from 1 to 3 p.m.
Make sure you check out all the vendors and enjoy the daylong free entertainment. There is no fee for entry either!
On Sunday, a church service will be held at 6 p.m. at the band shell sponsored by the KV Ministerial Association. Everyone is invited to attend, bring a lawn chair.