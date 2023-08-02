DEMOTTE — The annual Touch of Dutch Festival is fast approaching and with comes traditional favorites and new offerings on Saturday, Aug. 12. The day starts with the popular Rotary Ramble, a 5K Walk/Run, sponsored by the DeMotte/KV Rotary Club. Then the parade kicks off at 9 a.m. while the festival begins from 9 a.m. at Spencer Park. This year’s theme it the Fabulous 50s so expect to see some cool clothes and decorations from that decade.

This year, Calvary Assembly of God is offering shuttle service from the church parking lot at S.R. 10 and 700 W (Orchid St.), and from Grace Fellowship parking lot at 1424 8th St SE in DeMotte. There will be parking at the Festival grounds for elderly and handicapped at Millennium Mortgage and Northshore Heath Center in the Plaza Circle as well.

Tags