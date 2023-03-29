The Lake Village Presbyterian Church (LVPC) will host a free will donation breakfast buffet and bake sale on Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
“The Wall of Giving” is the church's main church fundraiser for the year in helping with church ministry and operating costs. Guests can select any envelope from the “Wall of Giving” and place their free will offering donation in the box provided.
Whether you can give a donation or not, the Lake Village Presbyterian Church Session would like to invite you to please join them for fellowship and a hot, delicious breakfast buffet, plus the wonderful bake sale provided by the Presbyterian Women.
The LVPC bake sale is just in time for Easter. The breakfast buffet will include Ham, Eggs, Sausage, Biscuits and Gravy, fresh fruit, egg casseroles, pancakes, french toast bake, muffins, peach cobbler, breakfast beverages and much more.
The Church Fellowship Hall will be open on both sides to provide additional seating.
For more information, please call the church located at 9412 N. 300 W. in Lake Village at 219-992-3466.