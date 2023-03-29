The Lake Village Presbyterian Church (LVPC) will host a free will donation breakfast buffet and bake sale on Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

“The Wall of Giving” is the church's main church fundraiser for the year in helping with church ministry and operating costs. Guests can select any envelope from the “Wall of Giving” and place their free will offering donation in the box provided.